In Belarus, Lukashenka's death will be considered a military threat: the Ministry of Defense proposes new grounds for martial law

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has prepared amendments to the law on martial law, among the grounds for its introduction are the death of Alexander Lukashenka, an assassination attempt on him, and even strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities in Russia.

This is reported by rfi, writes UNN.

Details

Belarus plans to expand the list of conditions under which martial law can be introduced in the country. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the bill "brings into line with the Military Doctrine" the list of threats that will be considered a basis for introducing emergency measures.

Among the so-called "internal military threats", it is proposed to define the creation of illegal armed formations, armed conflicts between groups of the population based on political or other grounds, as well as an assassination attempt on the president's life or his death.

Belarusian state media directly explain:

in such a scenario, the authorities will be able to immediately introduce a state of emergency or martial law to "prevent the seizure of power."

This will allow the Belarusian army to intervene in the internal situation under the pretext of "neutralizing a military threat."

Among the external threats that may also cause the introduction of martial law are:

border crossing by armed formations (for example, the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine);

deployment of foreign troops near the borders;

strikes on military facilities in Russia;

placement of weapons of mass destruction in neighboring countries.

The amendments have already been submitted by the government to the Belarusian parliament. Given the lack of open discussions in the Belarusian legislative body, experts predict their rapid adoption.

Lukashenka prepares MFA purge: diplomats to be replaced by more loyal ones - foreign intelligence