In Belarus, Lukashenka's death will be considered a military threat: the Ministry of Defense proposes new grounds for martial law

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 40133 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 30478 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 34067 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 36292 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 62934 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 33823 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 123955 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 78294 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 165780 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 88362 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.3m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 40702 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - MediaAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 53295 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 49828 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold07:40 AM • 20657 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 15863 views
Publications
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 12506 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 12861 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 40062 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold07:40 AM • 21122 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 123902 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 16159 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 50188 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - MediaAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 53632 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 89626 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 109376 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT

In Belarus, Lukashenka's death will be considered a military threat: the Ministry of Defense proposes new grounds for martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus proposes changes to the law on martial law, expanding the list of conditions for its introduction. Among them are an assassination attempt or death of the president, as well as strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities in Russia.

In Belarus, Lukashenka's death will be considered a military threat: the Ministry of Defense proposes new grounds for martial law

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has prepared amendments to the law on martial law, among the grounds for its introduction are the death of Alexander Lukashenka, an assassination attempt on him, and even strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities in Russia.

This is reported by rfi, writes UNN.

Details

Belarus plans to expand the list of conditions under which martial law can be introduced in the country. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the bill "brings into line with the Military Doctrine" the list of threats that will be considered a basis for introducing emergency measures.

Among the so-called "internal military threats", it is proposed to define the creation of illegal armed formations, armed conflicts between groups of the population based on political or other grounds, as well as an assassination attempt on the president's life or his death.

Belarusian state media directly explain: 

in such a scenario, the authorities will be able to immediately introduce a state of emergency or martial law to "prevent the seizure of power."

This will allow the Belarusian army to intervene in the internal situation under the pretext of "neutralizing a military threat."

Among the external threats that may also cause the introduction of martial law are:

  • border crossing by armed formations (for example, the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine);
    • deployment of foreign troops near the borders;
      • strikes on military facilities in Russia;
        • placement of weapons of mass destruction in neighboring countries.

          The amendments have already been submitted by the government to the Belarusian parliament. Given the lack of open discussions in the Belarusian legislative body, experts predict their rapid adoption.

          Lukashenka prepares MFA purge: diplomats to be replaced by more loyal ones - foreign intelligence03.08.25, 11:37 • 4431 view

          Lilia Podolyak

          News of the World
          Belarus