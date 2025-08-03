$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 32419 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 46080 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 45357 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 107300 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 258770 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231348 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 120845 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108997 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205705 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76512 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

UN found that almost no one reads their reportsAugust 2, 11:16 PM • 8062 views
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured03:01 AM • 5196 views
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW04:28 AM • 11170 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heatPhoto04:36 AM • 7076 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"07:32 AM • 4382 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 32411 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 258758 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 136913 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231345 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 46065 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 55965 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 95050 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 111458 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 186568 views
Lukashenka prepares MFA purge: diplomats to be replaced by more loyal ones - foreign intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Belarus, a replacement of some diplomats with more loyal individuals is expected after a meeting of heads of diplomatic missions. This is due to a drop in exports and a negative trade balance, which exceeded $770 million in January-May 2025.

Lukashenka prepares MFA purge: diplomats to be replaced by more loyal ones - foreign intelligence

In Belarus, a replacement of some diplomats with more loyal and manageable individuals is expected in the near future. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

Details

A meeting of the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions took place in Minsk for the first time since 2021.

The formal goal is to adapt foreign policy to the conditions of instability in international markets. The actual goal is to find ways of economic survival under sanctions pressure

- the report says.

According to intelligence, Lukashenka set a clear task: the foreign policy service must bring economic returns.

"The economy is limping, there are problems with exports," he admitted during his speech.

According to the results of January-May 2025, total exports of goods and services grew by only 0.4% y/y, while imports increased by 3.3%. The trade balance went into deficit again and already exceeded $770 million, which is almost four times more than in the same period of 2024.

The key burden is goods. Their exports decreased by 3.1%, while imports increased by 2%. Even in the main market – the Russian one – Belarusian industry is losing ground. Supplies of machinery products to the Russian Federation (including tractors, combines, and passenger cars) decreased by $320 million in just five months.

Despite economic difficulties, Lukashenka continues to use diplomacy as a tool for foreign policy maneuvering. Minsk is trying to convince the West of the failure of sanctions policy and at the same time hints at the possibility of releasing political prisoners in exchange for concessions.

At the same time, Moscow remains Minsk's main political and economic priority. However, even close ties with the Kremlin do not save it from structural imbalances: Belarusian goods are being squeezed out of key markets – both in the EU and in Africa and Asia. The reason is secondary sanctions that affected the trade of fertilizers, metal, and steel.

According to the SZR (Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine), in the near future, a replacement of some diplomats with more loyal and manageable individuals is expected. This emphasizes that for Lukashenka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not a foreign policy instrument, but a management structure whose task is to support the economy in conditions of isolation.

“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02.08.25, 17:04 • 27128 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
European Union