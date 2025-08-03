In Belarus, a replacement of some diplomats with more loyal and manageable individuals is expected in the near future. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

Details

A meeting of the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions took place in Minsk for the first time since 2021.

The formal goal is to adapt foreign policy to the conditions of instability in international markets. The actual goal is to find ways of economic survival under sanctions pressure - the report says.

According to intelligence, Lukashenka set a clear task: the foreign policy service must bring economic returns.

"The economy is limping, there are problems with exports," he admitted during his speech.

According to the results of January-May 2025, total exports of goods and services grew by only 0.4% y/y, while imports increased by 3.3%. The trade balance went into deficit again and already exceeded $770 million, which is almost four times more than in the same period of 2024.

The key burden is goods. Their exports decreased by 3.1%, while imports increased by 2%. Even in the main market – the Russian one – Belarusian industry is losing ground. Supplies of machinery products to the Russian Federation (including tractors, combines, and passenger cars) decreased by $320 million in just five months.

Despite economic difficulties, Lukashenka continues to use diplomacy as a tool for foreign policy maneuvering. Minsk is trying to convince the West of the failure of sanctions policy and at the same time hints at the possibility of releasing political prisoners in exchange for concessions.

At the same time, Moscow remains Minsk's main political and economic priority. However, even close ties with the Kremlin do not save it from structural imbalances: Belarusian goods are being squeezed out of key markets – both in the EU and in Africa and Asia. The reason is secondary sanctions that affected the trade of fertilizers, metal, and steel.

According to the SZR (Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine), in the near future, a replacement of some diplomats with more loyal and manageable individuals is expected. This emphasizes that for Lukashenka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not a foreign policy instrument, but a management structure whose task is to support the economy in conditions of isolation.

“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine