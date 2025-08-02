“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, will now categorically refuse to open a corridor to Ukraine for the Russians, but one should not forget about the events of 2022. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with "Moseychuk+", as reported by UNN.

Details

A difficult question. Now he categorically disagrees with this and will not agree. Now. After all, we all remember 2022, when what everyone saw happened. And we just have to be strong and ready for anything. Then there will be no surprises for us. Everything depends on us - said Budanov.

Recall

Against the backdrop of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the government of the Republic of Belarus is accelerating the launch of production facilities related to drones, dual-use electronics, and targeting equipment.