In Belarus, 14 opposition members were released from prison amid Keith Kellogg's visit to the country

Today, June 21, 14 political prisoners were released in Belarus, including the well-known political prisoner Serhiy Tikhanovsky. This event occurred against the backdrop of the visit by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg, writes UNN with reference to the Belarusian publication "Nasha Niva".

"Serhiy Tikhanovsky has been released. This was made possible by the visit to Minsk of US President Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg," the report says.

The publication reminds that the founder of the "Country for Life" channel and one of the main participants in the protest events of 2020 was detained before the elections. Serhiy Tikhanovsky spent a little over five years behind bars.

After his release, Tikhanovsky was met by his family. Once free, the political prisoner left Belarus.

Kellogg's deputy, John Cole, wrote on social network X that "President Trump's strong leadership led to the release of 14 prisoners from Belarus today. We thank the Lithuanian government for their cooperation and assistance - they remain a true friend and ally."

Besides Tikhanovsky, those released include: former associate professor of the Belarusian State University Natalia Dulina, anarchist Akikhiro Gaevsky-Hanada, journalist Igor Karney, Swedish citizen Galina Krasnyanskaya, and Kirill Balakhonov, convicted in the "Union of Belarusian National Shield" case.

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg met with Aleksandr Lukashenka in Minsk. International and regional issues, as well as Belarusian-American relations, were discussed.

"Lukashenka met with US President's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg," Belarusian state media reported, citing Lukashenka's press service.

The conversation, as indicated, took place at the Palace of Independence in Minsk with the participation of members of both delegations.