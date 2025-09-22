In August, Ukraine imported energy equipment worth UAH 6.55 billion under preferential terms

In August 2025, 14.5 tons of energy equipment worth over UAH 6.55 billion were imported into the customs territory of Ukraine. The supplies were carried out with the application of customs duty exemptions totaling over UAH 1.41 billion. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

In August 2025, 14.5 thousand tons of goods contributing to the restoration of energy infrastructure were imported into the customs territory of Ukraine. The total value of these goods is over UAH 6.55 billion. Among the imported products are steam and hydraulic turbines, electric generator sets, high-capacity batteries, inverters, and other types of equipment necessary to ensure the stability of the energy system. - the report says.

The import was carried out with the application of legally established customs duty exemptions. The total amount of benefits provided in August alone amounted to over UAH 1.41 billion.

The volume of energy equipment imports remains practically at the level of the corresponding period in 2024. For comparison: last August, 15.05 thousand tons of similar goods worth over UAH 6.73 billion were imported into Ukraine, with customs duty exemptions totaling almost UAH 1.4 billion.

