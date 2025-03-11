In a school in Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher had a scuffle with a student: a video has emerged
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Pokrov in Dnipropetrovsk region, a conflict likely occurred between a teacher and a student during the educational process. A verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, which was captured on video.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher fought with a student during the educational process. The video of the incident is being shared on social media, law enforcement has not commented on the information yet, reports UNN.
Details
A video is circulating online showing how the teacher got into a scuffle with a student.
According to Telegram channels, the incident occurred in one of the schools in Dnipropetrovsk region in the city of Pokrov.
The cause of the conflict is currently unknown, however, according to eyewitnesses, it all started with a verbal argument that eventually escalated into a physical confrontation.
UNN has reached out to law enforcement for a comment regarding the incident, but has not yet received a response.
Recall
On February 20, in Rivne region, a teacher used physical force and psychological violence against students, which was captured on video. The incident took place at a school in the Bereziv territorial community of Sarny district.
The Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Rivne region stated that it has contacted the competent authorities to verify the facts recorded in the video.