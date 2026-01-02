In 2025, Ukraine trained over 5,000 drone operators and new groups of Air Force pilots

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
09:17 AM • 4826 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 10481 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 47920 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 74178 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 57777 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 53585 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 177243 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 172818 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56920 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 47218 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.8m/s
73%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 10687 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 12846 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 10241 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 14964 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 8496 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 8714 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 35551 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 53179 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 177243 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 99989 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 32038 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 40777 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 41126 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 99980 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 39666 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

In 2025, Ukraine trained over 5,000 drone operators and new groups of Air Force pilots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with partners, intensified personnel training for the Air Force and unmanned systems units. As a result, over 5,000 UAV operators and almost one hundred cadet pilots were trained.

In 2025, Ukraine trained over 5,000 drone operators and new groups of Air Force pilots

Throughout 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with international partners and Ukrainian educational institutions, strengthened the training of personnel for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and unmanned systems units. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Kozenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for the development of aviation capabilities, thanks to agreements within the framework of the Air Force Coalition, several groups of Ukrainian pilots have completed training, mastering modern foreign-made aviation platforms. The training programs were adapted to the experience of real combat operations and NATO interoperability standards.

In addition to pilots, specialists in engineering and technical services, ground personnel for airfield maintenance and logistics, as well as operators of special equipment for working with monitoring and reconnaissance systems were trained abroad.

A key achievement of 2025 was the deployment of a network of certified training centers in Ukraine. This became possible thanks to the successful implementation of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 1, 2024, No. 1129, which introduced an experimental project for the certification of schools for unmanned systems operators 

– stated the Ministry of Defense.

8 educational organizations received certified status, and the total number of institutions with permission to train specialists increased to 34, of which 19 work in the UAV direction.

As a result, in 2025, more than 5,000 operators of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) were trained. Also, almost one hundred cadet pilots underwent training in Ukraine.

Systematic training of people is the foundation of our air superiority. We are not only integrating Western equipment, but also creating our own autonomous training ecosystem that can quickly provide the front with qualified personnel – from fighter pilots to FPV drone operators 

– Kozenko emphasized.

Recall

Since January 1, an updated procedure for military training of reserve officers, provided for by Cabinet Resolution No. 1612, has been in effect in Ukraine. The program allows citizens to obtain an officer rank and prepare for service under contract or conscription.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine