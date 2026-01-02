In 2025, Ukraine trained over 5,000 drone operators and new groups of Air Force pilots

Throughout 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with international partners and Ukrainian educational institutions, strengthened the training of personnel for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and unmanned systems units. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Kozenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for the development of aviation capabilities, thanks to agreements within the framework of the Air Force Coalition, several groups of Ukrainian pilots have completed training, mastering modern foreign-made aviation platforms. The training programs were adapted to the experience of real combat operations and NATO interoperability standards.

In addition to pilots, specialists in engineering and technical services, ground personnel for airfield maintenance and logistics, as well as operators of special equipment for working with monitoring and reconnaissance systems were trained abroad.

A key achievement of 2025 was the deployment of a network of certified training centers in Ukraine. This became possible thanks to the successful implementation of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 1, 2024, No. 1129, which introduced an experimental project for the certification of schools for unmanned systems operators – stated the Ministry of Defense.

8 educational organizations received certified status, and the total number of institutions with permission to train specialists increased to 34, of which 19 work in the UAV direction.

As a result, in 2025, more than 5,000 operators of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) were trained. Also, almost one hundred cadet pilots underwent training in Ukraine.

Systematic training of people is the foundation of our air superiority. We are not only integrating Western equipment, but also creating our own autonomous training ecosystem that can quickly provide the front with qualified personnel – from fighter pilots to FPV drone operators – Kozenko emphasized.

Recall

Since January 1, an updated procedure for military training of reserve officers, provided for by Cabinet Resolution No. 1612, has been in effect in Ukraine. The program allows citizens to obtain an officer rank and prepare for service under contract or conscription.