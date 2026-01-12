In 2025, the SBI sent over 7,000 indictments to court against officials and law enforcement officers

In 2025, the SBI sent more than 7,000 indictments against 7,900 people to court, notified 21,500 suspects, and detained 2,000 people. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

The State Bureau of Investigation continues its systematic work to expose corruption and official crimes, ensuring the inevitability of punishment for officials, law enforcement officers, and other persons involved in illegal activities. - the report says.

Among the persons against whom indictments have been sent to court are:

3 category "A" officials;

6 People's Deputies of Ukraine;

5 former members of the Cabinet of Ministers;

25 judges;

1,496 law enforcement officers;

45 tax officials;

74 customs officers;

127 employees of the State Criminal Executive Service;

131 employees of the State Forest Guard;

65 employees of civil protection bodies and units;

other officials who are subject to the SBI's jurisdiction.

Also in 2025, SBI employees notified 21,513 suspects in investigations and detained 2,017 people.

