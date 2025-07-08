Imposter with AI voice of Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted high-ranking US officials

At least five government officials, including three foreign ministry representatives, a US governor, and a member of Congress, were forced to confront Rubio's voice and writing style. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

An imposter posing as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used an AI-generated voice to call high-ranking officials - the publication writes.

The unknown person contacted at least five government officials. According to WP, among these individuals:

three foreign ministers (it is not reported who exactly, which countries);

a governor;

a member of Congress.

Reference

The imposter used both text messages and the encrypted messaging app Signal. The latter, as is already known, is widely used by the Trump administration.

The impersonation campaign began in mid-June 2025. Someone created a Signal account using the username "[email protected]."

This address, under the guise of Marco.Rubio, was used to contact foreign and domestic diplomats and politicians. The latter allegedly suspected nothing

Important: the name [email protected] is not a real email address.

What were these messages from pseudo-Rubio?

According to WP, the imposter, posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left voice messages on Signal to at least two selected individuals.

In one case, a text message was sent inviting to chat on Signal.

It should be noted: all officials refused to discuss the content of the messages or the names of the diplomats and officials referred to.

At the same time, the State Department responded that it would "conduct a thorough investigation and continue to take precautions to prevent this in the future."

Recall

