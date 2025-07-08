$41.800.06
Imposter with AI voice of Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted high-ranking US officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

An unknown individual, impersonating Secretary of State Marco Rubio, used an AI voice and Signal to contact five government officials, including three foreign ministers. The campaign began in mid-June 2025 using a fake account.

At least five government officials, including three foreign ministry representatives, a US governor, and a member of Congress, were forced to confront Rubio's voice and writing style. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

An imposter posing as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used an AI-generated voice to call high-ranking officials

- the publication writes.

The unknown person contacted at least five government officials. According to WP, among these individuals:

  • three foreign ministers (it is not reported who exactly, which countries);
    • a governor;
      • a member of Congress.

        Reference

        The imposter used both text messages and the encrypted messaging app Signal. The latter, as is already known, is widely used by the Trump administration.

        The impersonation campaign began in mid-June 2025. Someone created a Signal account using the username "[email protected]."

        This address, under the guise of Marco.Rubio, was used to contact foreign and domestic diplomats and politicians. The latter allegedly suspected nothing

        Important: the name [email protected] is not a real email address.

        What were these messages from pseudo-Rubio?

        According to WP, the imposter, posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left voice messages on Signal to at least two selected individuals.

        In one case, a text message was sent inviting to chat on Signal.

        Cybercrime is on the rise in Germany due to attacks by pro-Russian hackers - media03.06.25, 18:14 • 3546 views

        It should be noted: all officials refused to discuss the content of the messages or the names of the diplomats and officials referred to.

        At the same time, the State Department responded that it would "conduct a thorough investigation and continue to take precautions to prevent this in the future."

        Recall

        US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared details of a March attack on Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

        The exposure of the second Signal chat, as indicated, raises even more questions about Hegseth's use of a non-classified messaging system to report highly sensitive security details.

        Cyberattacks on state bodies: a multi-level interaction scheme via Word and Signal revealed23.06.25, 15:55 • 2134 views

        News of the WorldTechnologies
        Signal
        Marco Rubio
        United States Department of State
        The Washington Post
        United States
