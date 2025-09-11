IMF mission completes work in Ukraine: Ministry of Finance summarizes results

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
11:02 AM • 1342 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 5392 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 9304 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 15689 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 35567 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43715 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95626 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50475 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47829 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43706 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.1m/s
32%
755mm
Popular news
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 20205 views
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 7002 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 20108 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 13722 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 14013 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 2514 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 35569 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95627 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 86275 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 65447 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 2524 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 6706 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26203 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 90734 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 81944 views
Actual
Oil
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

IMF mission completes work in Ukraine: Ministry of Finance summarizes results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The Ministry of Finance, the NBU, and the IMF discussed the implementation of the EFF program and budget plans. The IMF noted the effectiveness of Ukraine's work, and Serhiy Marchenko thanked them for their support.

IMF mission completes work in Ukraine: Ministry of Finance summarizes results

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank, and IMF experts have completed discussions on the implementation of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The meetings lasted from September 3 to 10. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the status of the 2025 state budget implementation and the indicators of the 2026 budget draft, medium-term budget planning, and structural reforms envisioned by the program.

IMF experts once again noted the effective work of the Government of Ukraine in implementing the EFF program and maintaining the country's financial stability.

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko emphasized that Ukraine has already successfully passed a record eight reviews under the program. He thanked the IMF for its continuous support.

"Ukraine has successfully passed a record eight reviews under the program. I am grateful to the IMF for its unwavering expert and financial support. At the same time, active hostilities continue, and the planning of the State Budget of Ukraine for the next year is taking place under conditions of high uncertainty. During the week, together with IMF experts, we discussed the need to prepare a new program of financial cooperation that will better meet Ukraine's current and medium-term priorities. We expect to continue a close dialogue in the coming weeks to agree on further steps," Serhiy Marchenko noted following the meetings.

Recall

On September 3, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray began a visit to Kyiv, holding expert meetings with the NBU. The macroeconomic situation, inflation, reserves, and the foreign exchange market were discussed.

On September 6, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with the IMF delegation. Sources of financing and needs for 2025-2026 were discussed.

On September 9, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture met with the IMF mission. Ukraine's financial needs and reforms for further cooperation, including privatization and de-shadowing of the economy, were discussed.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine