IMF mission completes work in Ukraine: Ministry of Finance summarizes results

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank, and IMF experts have completed discussions on the implementation of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The meetings lasted from September 3 to 10. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the status of the 2025 state budget implementation and the indicators of the 2026 budget draft, medium-term budget planning, and structural reforms envisioned by the program.

IMF experts once again noted the effective work of the Government of Ukraine in implementing the EFF program and maintaining the country's financial stability.

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko emphasized that Ukraine has already successfully passed a record eight reviews under the program. He thanked the IMF for its continuous support.

"Ukraine has successfully passed a record eight reviews under the program. I am grateful to the IMF for its unwavering expert and financial support. At the same time, active hostilities continue, and the planning of the State Budget of Ukraine for the next year is taking place under conditions of high uncertainty. During the week, together with IMF experts, we discussed the need to prepare a new program of financial cooperation that will better meet Ukraine's current and medium-term priorities. We expect to continue a close dialogue in the coming weeks to agree on further steps," Serhiy Marchenko noted following the meetings.

Recall

On September 3, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray began a visit to Kyiv, holding expert meetings with the NBU. The macroeconomic situation, inflation, reserves, and the foreign exchange market were discussed.

On September 6, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with the IMF delegation. Sources of financing and needs for 2025-2026 were discussed.

On September 9, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture met with the IMF mission. Ukraine's financial needs and reforms for further cooperation, including privatization and de-shadowing of the economy, were discussed.