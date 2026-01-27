$43.130.01
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15321 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 12690 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 11328 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 20252 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24453 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 16627 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18673 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33414 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82894 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Publications
Exclusives
Illegally paid UAH 500,000: Kyiv region military unit official to face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

In the Kyiv region, the head of the financial service of a military unit will be tried for illegal payments. Due to his actions, the state lost almost UAH 500,000.

Illegally paid UAH 500,000: Kyiv region military unit official to face trial
Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

In the Kyiv region, based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation, the head of the financial service of a military unit will be prosecuted for illegal payments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The investigation established that for a year after the dismissal of two servicemen, the officer did not stop accruing payments. According to the conclusion of the forensic economic examination, due to such actions of the official, the state lost almost 500 thousand hryvnias.

The suspect was exposed by SBI employees in cooperation with the SBU, with the assistance of the State Audit Service and under the procedural guidance of the Darnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

He is accused of negligent attitude to service, which caused significant damage, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Also, within the framework of criminal proceedings, a civil lawsuit was filed to return illegally paid funds to state ownership.

Recall

A court in the Chernivtsi region sent to prison a former law enforcement officer who caused a fatal accident while intoxicated in the summer of 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

