Illegally paid UAH 500,000: Kyiv region military unit official to face trial

Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

In the Kyiv region, based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation, the head of the financial service of a military unit will be prosecuted for illegal payments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The investigation established that for a year after the dismissal of two servicemen, the officer did not stop accruing payments. According to the conclusion of the forensic economic examination, due to such actions of the official, the state lost almost 500 thousand hryvnias.

The suspect was exposed by SBI employees in cooperation with the SBU, with the assistance of the State Audit Service and under the procedural guidance of the Darnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

He is accused of negligent attitude to service, which caused significant damage, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Also, within the framework of criminal proceedings, a civil lawsuit was filed to return illegally paid funds to state ownership.

