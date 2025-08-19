$41.260.08
"Illegally issued disability": former head of the Central Medical-Social Expert Commission Marunych and his accomplices received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The former head of the Central Medical-Social Expert Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and seven of his accomplices are suspected of abuse of power and document forgery. They illegally issued disability to at least 14 citizens, which led to payments of over UAH 2.8 million from the state budget.

"Illegally issued disability": former head of the Central Medical-Social Expert Commission Marunych and his accomplices received suspicions

Law enforcement officers have notified the former head of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and seven of his accomplices of suspicion of abuse of office. According to the investigation, they systematically issued disability certificates to citizens who, in fact, had no legal grounds for it. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, Volodymyr Marunych, the former chief physician of the State Institution "CMSEC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," received the suspicion.

Suspicion was also served on his deputy — currently an active lawyer, a doctor, and four members of the commission, as well as one of the family doctors of the Communal Non-Profit Enterprise "Center for Primary Health Care of Darnytskyi District of Kyiv."

According to the investigation, the group members fabricated and registered knowingly forged referrals from medical advisory commissions and, based on them, established disability for certain individuals. Official documents were signed and certified with the CMSEC seal, after which the individuals acquired the right to social benefits and payments

- the prosecutor's office said.

Using this method, in 2024–2025, disability was illegally formalized for at least 14 citizens.

"Based on these decisions, the Pension Fund of Ukraine made payments totaling over UAH 2.8 million, which caused damage to the state budget," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – organization and abuse of office as part of an organized group; Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – organization and official forgery.

Motions have been prepared for the selection of preventive measures for all suspects.

It is noted that within the framework of the investigation, other persons who may have been involved in illegal activities are being identified, and the circle of citizens who received disability certificates without legal grounds is being checked.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine with the operational support of the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

Addition

In Volodymyr Marunych's annual declaration for 2024, his salary is listed as UAH 313,010, pension – UAH 175,541, other income – UAH 12,805. Marunych's cash holdings are listed as UAH 220,000 and USD 45,500. On bank accounts – UAH 110,902. Marunych stated that he owns an apartment with an area of 78.3 sq.m, but did not specify its value. It was purchased in 2015. He also owns a land plot with an area of 17,700 sq.m. Purchased in 2015, its value is also not specified.

He owns a 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser worth UAH 400,000, which he purchased in October 2024.

Scheme of evasion with fake medical certificates exposed: hospital worker and serviceman involved in the case

