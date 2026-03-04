$43.450.22
Exclusive
01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
01:52 PM
Illegally appropriated UAH 34 million from the budget - 17 people received suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Prosecutors reported suspicion to 17 participants of a scheme who seized over UAH 34 million in budget funds. They operated under the guise of developing greenhouse farming, horticulture, berry growing, and viticulture, using government programs to support small and medium-sized agricultural businesses.

Illegally appropriated UAH 34 million from the budget - 17 people received suspicion notices
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Prosecutors have notified 17 participants of a scheme who, under the guise of developing greenhouse farming, horticulture, berry growing, and viticulture, embezzled budget funds totaling over 34 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the funds were provided within the framework of government programs to support small and medium-sized agricultural businesses, introduced by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This resolution provides for the financing of greenhouse complexes, orchards, vineyards, and the development of farms with the creation of jobs and production of goods.

The investigation also established that after receiving grants, the suspects did not carry out the declared activities on the land plots, as stipulated by their business plans, and did not plant any crops.

The perpetrators did not return the received funds; instead, they used the money at their discretion. They legalized part of the stolen funds through non-commodity financial transactions of controlled enterprises, creating artificial money movement and the appearance of economic activity.

As part of the investigation, 39 searches were conducted in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kyiv Oblast. Financial and economic documentation, computer equipment, mobile terminals, and cars were seized. The group members are accused of misappropriating property through fraud on a particularly large scale and legalizing property obtained by criminal means, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

- stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

In Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers detained a platoon commander of the Ukrainian Air Force who appropriated equipment intended for combat duty.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
State budget
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv