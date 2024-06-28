Illegal sand mining with losses of over UAH 500 thousand exposed in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, an illegal sand mining operation was uncovered that caused losses to the state in the amount of over UAH 500,000: the director of a leased land plot and his accomplice extracted almost 2,000 tons of sand for sale.
In Kyiv region, illegal sand mining was exposed, which caused more than half a million hryvnias in losses to the state. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.
Details
In Kyiv region, the SBU uncovered illegal activities that caused the state losses of more than half a million hryvnias. The director of one of the enterprises leased state land in Rokytnyanska community for fishery needs. However, the director and his acquaintance conspired to illegally extract sand for further sale.
Using special equipment, the criminals extracted almost two thousand tons of sand. According to expert opinions, the losses to the state amount to more than UAH 500 thousand.
The operation was carried out jointly with the Bila Tserkva District Department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Region.
Investigators served both offenders a notice of suspicion of illegal mining (Part 3 Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The director of the company was additionally served a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting (Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code). Both face a sentence of three to six years in prison.