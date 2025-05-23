Illegal receipt of compensation by ex-MP Nesterenko: SAP has completed the pre-trial investigation
SAP has completed the investigation regarding Vadym Nesterenko, who is suspected of illegally receiving compensation for housing. He hid the fact that he had an apartment in Kyiv.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed the pre-trial investigation in the case against People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Vadym Nesterenko, who is suspected of illegally receiving compensation for renting housing. This was reported by the SAP press service, reports UNN.
Details
According to UNN sources, we are talking about ex-People's Deputy from the "Petro Poroshenko Bloc" faction Vadym Nesterenko.
The SAP prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation, which is being carried out by NABU detectives, in the case against the People's Deputy of the VIII convocation, who is suspected of illegally receiving compensation for renting housing
It is noted that in the course of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during 2014–2018, the People's Deputy received compensation for renting housing and living in a hotel room at the expense of budget funds.
At the same time, it turned out that since 2007 he owned an apartment in Kyiv, which deprived him of the right to such compensation. He did not inform the relevant departments of the Verkhovna Rada about the existence of this property. As a result, damages were caused in the amount of more than 750 thousand hryvnias. Considering that the person has been on the international wanted list since October 2024, a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) was carried out against him
Let us remind you
In February, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for ex-People's Deputy Vadym Nesterenko, who is suspected of illegally receiving more than 700 thousand UAH of compensation for renting housing in the capital.