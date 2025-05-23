Border guards detained 8 citizens of Afghanistan who were trying to enter Ukraine from Belarus. Currently, the identities and circumstances of the offense are being verified. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Illegal immigrants from Afghanistan tried to enter Ukraine from Belarus. Border guards detained 8 foreigners in Rivne region after receiving operational information. One of the migrants tried to escape, but was quickly stopped - the message says.

Currently, the identities and circumstances of the offense are being verified, in particular, the persons who could have facilitated the illegal crossing are being identified.

