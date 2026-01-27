$43.130.01
Publications
Exclusives
Illegal hotel and "shadow" salaries: what tax officials found in Yaremche and Bukovel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Since the beginning of 2026, the State Tax Service has conducted 62 inspections in Yaremche and Bukovel, revealing violations totaling UAH 3.2 million. These included 22 undeclared employees, an illegal hotel, and the seizure of nicobusters.

Illegal hotel and "shadow" salaries: what tax officials found in Yaremche and Bukovel

Since the beginning of 2026, the State Tax Service has intensified control in Yaremchan region and at "Bukovel", conducted 62 inspections and recorded violations amounting to UAH 3.2 million (including 22 unregistered employees, an illegal hotel, and the seizure of nicobusters), using chronometry to detect underreported revenues.

Since the beginning of 2026, in the resort area of Yaremchan region and at the "Bukovel" ski resort, the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS) recorded violations totaling UAH 3.2 million, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the STS, tax officials conducted 62 actual inspections of business entities, as a result of which they identified 22 unregistered hired employees.

Separately, the service announced the discovery of a hotel which, according to the STS, was operating without state registration. As part of one of the control measures, it is noted, 184 nicotine-containing liquids (nicobusters), used in electronic cigarettes, were seized from illegal circulation.

During inspections of businesses that declare insignificant revenue volumes, the STS applies chronometry of business operations — a mechanism for observing and recording actual turnovers during a specific period of the establishment's operation. The tax service claims that the tool demonstrates effectiveness: during such observation, the volume of revenue processed through cash registers (RROs) increases by an average of 20%. Inspections, according to the service, are conducted on weekends with simultaneous chronometry, particularly in catering establishments at the upper points of lifts and at the intersections of ski slopes, where a high flow of customers is traditionally observed.

The STS also provided data on revenues in the resort area. Despite the late start of the ski season in 2025, the volume of revenues for November–December, according to tax estimates, increased by 30% compared to the same period in 2024 — by UAH 545.3 million. The total revenue for this period, it is reported, amounted to UAH 1.78 billion against UAH 1.24 billion a year earlier.

The service emphasized that control measures in the region are carried out systematically, taking into account the risks of violating tax legislation. Thus, during 2025, 214 actual inspections were conducted in the resort area of Yaremchan region and at "Bukovel". According to their results, 472 violations of tax and other legislation were identified, totaling UAH 3.4 million. Among the established violations, the STS names 26 unregistered employees, five cases of entrepreneurial activity without state registration, and the conduct of settlement operations without the use of RRO/PRRO.

The STS emphasizes that such inspections aim to increase the transparency of business operations in tourist locations, prevent the use of undeclared labor, and ensure compliance with settlement rules. The service also points out the importance of legal employment in the resort area, especially during peak load periods when the number of temporary workers and seasonal services traditionally increases.

Recall

The government simplified the sale of sanctioned assets, which were seized into state ownership, at open auctions. Among them are the Ocean Plaza shopping center and a hotel in Bukovel; auctions will begin in March.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Ukraine