180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Illegal extraction of groundwater worth over UAH 450 million in Poltava region: two former utility workers to be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

Two former directors of the communal enterprise of the Novooryzhtska community will be prosecuted for illegal groundwater extraction. Their actions caused over UAH 450 million in damages to the state.

Illegal extraction of groundwater worth over UAH 450 million in Poltava region: two former utility workers to be prosecuted

Indictment acts have been sent to court against two former directors of a communal enterprise of the Novoorzhytska territorial community for illegal extraction of groundwater and violation of established rules for the use of subsoil, which caused the state more than UAH 450 million in damages. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Lubny District Prosecutor's Office sent indictment acts to court against two former directors of the communal enterprise of the Novoorzhytska territorial community for illegal extraction of groundwater and violation of established rules for the use of subsoil, which caused the state more than UAH 450 million in damages.

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, the accused, heading the enterprise at different periods, extracted groundwater from artesian wells located on the territory of the community, without the necessary special permits for subsoil use and water use. The total volume of illegally extracted water amounts to more than 300 thousand cubic meters.

It is reported that such actions, committed in the period from August 2021 to June 2024, led to millions of damages to the state, which is confirmed by the conclusion of a comprehensive forensic engineering, environmental and economic expertise.

In order to compensate for the damages caused to the state, prosecutors filed lawsuits against the accused. Against one - for more than UAH 60 million, against the other - for more than UAH 390 million.

The actions of the former officials are qualified under Part 4 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal extraction of minerals of national importance, as well as violation of established rules for the use of subsoil, committed by an official using official position, which caused grave consequences).

Addition

In Mykolaiv region, prosecutors uncovered a large-scale scheme of illegal subsoil use, which caused the state more than UAH 120 million in damages.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya