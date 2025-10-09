Illegal extraction of groundwater worth over UAH 450 million in Poltava region: two former utility workers to be prosecuted

Indictment acts have been sent to court against two former directors of a communal enterprise of the Novoorzhytska territorial community for illegal extraction of groundwater and violation of established rules for the use of subsoil, which caused the state more than UAH 450 million in damages. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the accused, heading the enterprise at different periods, extracted groundwater from artesian wells located on the territory of the community, without the necessary special permits for subsoil use and water use. The total volume of illegally extracted water amounts to more than 300 thousand cubic meters.

It is reported that such actions, committed in the period from August 2021 to June 2024, led to millions of damages to the state, which is confirmed by the conclusion of a comprehensive forensic engineering, environmental and economic expertise.

In order to compensate for the damages caused to the state, prosecutors filed lawsuits against the accused. Against one - for more than UAH 60 million, against the other - for more than UAH 390 million.

The actions of the former officials are qualified under Part 4 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal extraction of minerals of national importance, as well as violation of established rules for the use of subsoil, committed by an official using official position, which caused grave consequences).

