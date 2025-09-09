Ignored the condition of a brutally beaten convict: Kharkiv pre-trial detention center employees to be prosecuted

Among the seven employees of the Kharkiv pre-trial detention center who left the prisoner to die after being beaten, there are the acting head of the institution, junior inspectors, and an assistant head. As for the convicted person who beat the injured prisoner, he is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm that caused death. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The case against seven employees of the Kharkiv pre-trial detention center, who are involved in the death of a prisoner after being beaten, has been sent to court.

Here's what is known about the tragedy that occurred on the territory of the correctional facility:

According to the investigation, in April 2025, SIZO employees decided to "teach a lesson" to a recently delivered suspect. Contrary to the requirements of the law, he was placed in a cell with another convicted person.

As a result of the conflict, the latter brutally beat the man. The victim suffered severe bodily injuries. Despite obvious signs of a critical condition, the state institution's employees did not call medics and did not provide him with assistance. - the prosecutor's office reports.

It is noted that then there was an attempt to "legalize" illegal actions: SIZO employees drew up a report about the alleged need to transfer the prisoner to a cell in another regime building to avoid a conflict situation.

The victim, who was barely standing, was carried by the accused to another cell. The man constantly complained of pain and asked for help, but the employees ignored his condition. The prisoner was left lying on the floor near the bathroom in the cell, and a few hours later he died. - the Office of the Prosecutor General reports the details of the incident revealed by the investigation.

Currently, among the accused are:

acting head of the institution;

two junior inspectors;

senior officer of the building;

duty assistant head of the institution;

two operational officers.

Their positions are indicated at the time of the crime. Most of them have been dismissed at present.

Depending on their role, they will be tried for:

abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, which caused grave consequences (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

leaving in danger, which caused the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

official negligence, which caused the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Regarding the convicted person who beat the victim, the pre-trial investigation has been completed. He is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

Recall

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General completed the investigation into the death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. Indictments were sent to court against five convicted persons and four SIZO employees.

Four detainees, including three foreigners and one Ukrainian citizen, were notified of suspicion of extorting $10,000 from a cellmate in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center.

A year ago, the police exposed a criminal group led by a "watcher" that extorted money from SIZO detainees.