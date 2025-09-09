Ignored the condition of a brutally beaten convict: Kharkiv pre-trial detention center employees to be prosecuted

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 21955 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 30073 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 28367 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 19010 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 18463 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 22642 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 35335 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 46316 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28299 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49100 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.2m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 18003 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 20623 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 22289 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 19018 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 16459 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 16532 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 30103 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 28388 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 46331 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 38579 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 12608 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 23264 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 22646 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 91272 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 49079 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y

Ignored the condition of a brutally beaten convict: Kharkiv pre-trial detention center employees to be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Seven employees of the Kharkiv pre-trial detention center, including the acting head, will face trial for ignoring the critical condition of a beaten inmate, which led to his death. After a brutal beating, the victim was moved to another cell, where he died several hours later.

Ignored the condition of a brutally beaten convict: Kharkiv pre-trial detention center employees to be prosecuted

Among the seven employees of the Kharkiv pre-trial detention center who left the prisoner to die after being beaten, there are the acting head of the institution, junior inspectors, and an assistant head. As for the convicted person who beat the injured prisoner, he is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm that caused death. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The case against seven employees of the Kharkiv pre-trial detention center, who are involved in the death of a prisoner after being beaten, has been sent to court.

Here's what is known about the tragedy that occurred on the territory of the correctional facility:

According to the investigation, in April 2025, SIZO employees decided to "teach a lesson" to a recently delivered suspect. Contrary to the requirements of the law, he was placed in a cell with another convicted person.

As a result of the conflict, the latter brutally beat the man. The victim suffered severe bodily injuries. Despite obvious signs of a critical condition, the state institution's employees did not call medics and did not provide him with assistance.

- the prosecutor's office reports. 

It is noted that then there was an attempt to "legalize" illegal actions: SIZO employees drew up a report about the alleged need to transfer the prisoner to a cell in another regime building to avoid a conflict situation.

The victim, who was barely standing, was carried by the accused to another cell. The man constantly complained of pain and asked for help, but the employees ignored his condition. The prisoner was left lying on the floor near the bathroom in the cell, and a few hours later he died.

- the Office of the Prosecutor General reports the details of the incident revealed by the investigation.

Currently, among the accused are: 

  • acting head of the institution;
    • two junior inspectors;
      • senior officer of the building;
        • duty assistant head of the institution;
          • two operational officers.

            Their positions are indicated at the time of the crime. Most of them have been dismissed at present.

            Depending on their role, they will be tried for:

            • abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, which caused grave consequences (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
              • leaving in danger, which caused the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
                • official negligence, which caused the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

                  Regarding the convicted person who beat the victim, the pre-trial investigation has been completed. He is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

                  Recall

                  Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General completed the investigation into the death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. Indictments were sent to court against five convicted persons and four SIZO employees.

                  Four detainees, including three foreigners and one Ukrainian citizen, were notified of suspicion of extorting $10,000 from a cellmate in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center.

                  A year ago, the police exposed a criminal group led by a "watcher" that extorted money from SIZO detainees.

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Crimes and emergencies
                  Prosecutor General of Ukraine
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv
                  Kharkiv
                  Ignored the condition of a brutally beaten convict: Kharkiv pre-trial detention center employees to be prosecuted | УНН