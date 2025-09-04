Want nothing to happen – invite me to Moscow: Zelenskyy said Putin is trying to delay the meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ironically commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "invitation" to come to Moscow for peace talks, stating that this is being done to postpone the meeting of leaders. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, UNN writes.

Details

Our American partners told us that Putin invited me to Moscow. I believe that if you want nothing to happen, you should invite me to Moscow. - noted the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that the very fact that Russia started talking about a meeting is a good sign, but so far there is no desire from the aggressor state to end the war.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Ukraine has always supported any meeting formats to end the war.

We supported in any format both bilateral and trilateral meetings, and I believe that Russia is doing everything to postpone it. - emphasized the President.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting a deliberately unacceptable proposal.