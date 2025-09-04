Want nothing to happen – invite me to Moscow: Zelenskyy said Putin is trying to delay the meeting

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:39 PM • 2218 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 6062 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 13894 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 19886 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 20500 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18791 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38521 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39824 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42434 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37896 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 281239 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 274695 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 272401 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 265263 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 29073 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 20247 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 17992 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38521 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 37082 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 75355 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Paris
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 9134 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 20247 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11164 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17046 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19112 views
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Fake news
Bild
Facebook

Want nothing to happen – invite me to Moscow: Zelenskyy said Putin is trying to delay the meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ironically commented on Putin's invitation to negotiations in Moscow. He believes that this is being done to delay the meeting of leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ironically commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "invitation" to come to Moscow for peace talks, stating that this is being done to postpone the meeting of leaders. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, UNN writes.

Details

Our American partners told us that Putin invited me to Moscow. I believe that if you want nothing to happen, you should invite me to Moscow.

- noted the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that the very fact that Russia started talking about a meeting is a good sign, but so far there is no desire from the aggressor state to end the war.

The fact that Russia started talking about a meeting is already not bad. But so far we do not see their desire to end the war.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Ukraine has always supported any meeting formats to end the war.

We supported in any format both bilateral and trilateral meetings, and I believe that Russia is doing everything to postpone it.

- emphasized the President.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting a deliberately unacceptable proposal.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine