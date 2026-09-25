If the drone orders are not paid for in October–November, there will be problems in winter — Zelenskyy

Ukraine must finance orders for drones in October–November to ensure their availability for January–February. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

Details

As for the 27 billion. Certainly, this includes, in part, funding for our soldiers, but mainly it is money for our drones, missiles, and support for our soldiers. But what is important is that about a third of this money, or perhaps even slightly more, is for drones for January, February, and March. If we do not order and pay for them in October and November, we will face serious challenges in January and February - Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine had discussed this in detail with the European Union, the President of the European Commission, and the International Monetary Fund.

We discussed what programs could be put in place and how to help Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund has nothing to do with military support or drones; there are completely different issues involved, while I am strongly asking the European Commission to bring forward the second tranche from the 90 billion, because, once again, January and February must be supplied with the relevant drones and missiles - Zelenskyy added.

He also noted that the EU and the IMF had responded positively and constructively.

Everyone understands that it is very important to cover this deficit. Everyone understands that Ukraine cannot be left alone, that more must be invested in Ukrainian-made drones and missiles, because most of this deficit consists precisely of funds for this—for weapons. Everyone understands how difficult it is to get through this period and the constant strikes, but nevertheless, Ukraine will not—once again, will not—be left alone. The EU supports us, and the IMF will continue its programs—here I received a positive response from our partners - Zelenskyy noted.

Going forward, according to Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Finance and the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, must work out all the details concerning coverage of the deficit. According to him, some of these funds may be raised in the format of a Drone Deal.

The Ukrainian team is working on the details, and a meeting with the European team in Ukraine or Belgium is planned in the near future - the President concluded.

We remind you

The European Commission is examining the possibility of accelerating the provision to Ukraine of €45 billion earmarked for 2027 as part of the EU’s €90 billion loan program.