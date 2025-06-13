$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
IDF: Israeli Air Force continues to intercept Iranian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The Israeli Air Force continues operations to intercept UAVs launched from Iran towards Israel. The operation is taking place in the skies of the Middle East.

The Israeli Air Force continues operations to shoot down drones launched at Israel from Iran, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Israeli Air Force continues to intercept UAVs launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the IDF said on social media.

As The Times of Israel notes, the operation is ongoing in the skies of the Middle East.

IDF: Iran's drone attack "under control," shelter order canceled13.06.25, 11:59 • 2068 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

