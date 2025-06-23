IDF attacked six Iranian airports, destroying 15 planes and helicopters

As part of the operation to establish air superiority over Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck six military airports in western, eastern, and central Iran. This was reported by the IDF on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, Israeli drones destroyed at least 15 combat aircraft and attack helicopters of the regime, including F-14, F-5 fighters, and AH-1 helicopters. - the report says.

It is noted that these air assets were preparing to counter the actions of the Israeli Air Force and were destroyed before takeoff. Runways, underground hangars, and refueling aircraft were also hit, significantly limiting the ability of the Iranian Air Force to operate from these bases.

The IDF states that the operation is part of a broader strategy to reduce the military potential of the Iranian regime and ensure the security of Israel.

Satellite images indicate serious damage at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, but doubts remain - Reuters