Identification of bodies of dead transferred by Russia will take more than a year - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The identification of the bodies of those killed in the Istanbul agreements, handed over to Ukraine by the Russian side, may take more than a year, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, UNN writes.

We have returned 6,060 bodies that were handed over to us. (...) I can only say approximately, because the analysis is still ongoing - in what condition and how many remains are in these packages that were handed over to us by the Russian side. But, these 6 thousand, according to the most modest opinion, the preliminary opinion of our specialists, will take approximately 13-14 months - said Klymenko, answering how long the identification process may take.

"This term is the minimum term that we will need for complete identification," the minister noted.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all services - forensic medical examination, expert and investigative units - "work in three shifts in order to do the work as quickly as possible.

Addition

According to the Coordination Headquarters, 6,057 bodies of the dead have been returned to Ukraine, the repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements has been completed.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klymenko, reported that during the latest repatriations, the bodies of Russian soldiers were also handed over to Ukraine.