The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Identification of bodies of dead transferred by Russia will take more than a year - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

It will take about 13-14 months to identify 6,060 bodies transferred to Ukraine by Russia under the Istanbul Agreements. All services are working in three shifts.

Identification of bodies of dead transferred by Russia will take more than a year - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The identification of the bodies of those killed in the Istanbul agreements, handed over to Ukraine by the Russian side, may take more than a year, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, UNN writes.

We have returned 6,060 bodies that were handed over to us. (...) I can only say approximately, because the analysis is still ongoing - in what condition and how many remains are in these packages that were handed over to us by the Russian side. But, these 6 thousand, according to the most modest opinion, the preliminary opinion of our specialists, will take approximately 13-14 months

- said Klymenko, answering how long the identification process may take.

"This term is the minimum term that we will need for complete identification," the minister noted.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all services - forensic medical examination, expert and investigative units - "work in three shifts in order to do the work as quickly as possible.

Addition

According to the Coordination Headquarters, 6,057 bodies of the dead have been returned to Ukraine, the repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements has been completed.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klymenko, reported that during the latest repatriations, the bodies of Russian soldiers were also handed over to Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Igor Klymenko
Istanbul
Ukraine
Tesla
