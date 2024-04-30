Icelandic Parliament approves long-term policy of support for Ukraine

The Icelandic Parliament has approved a long-term policy of support for Ukraine for 2024-2028. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked for the support and said that Iceland is a reliable friend, partner and ally, UNN reports .

I am grateful to the Parliament of Iceland and the government led by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson for approving a long-term policy of support for Ukraine for 2024-2028 - Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

According to him, Iceland is a reliable friend, partner and ally of Ukraine. The President emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates Iceland's powerful and comprehensive political, security and financial assistance in countering Russian aggression.

According to Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord, the resolution on long-term support for Ukraine was adopted by the Parliament without a single vote against it.

She also expressed hope that a bilateral agreement with Ukraine would be signed as soon as possible, which would further demonstrate Iceland's support.

