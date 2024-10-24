ICC recognizes that Mongolia did not cooperate in putin's arrest

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120558 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176427 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110831 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346681 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174911 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196412 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125245 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108279 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

ICC recognizes that Mongolia did not cooperate in putin's arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22772 views

The International Criminal Court has recognized that Mongolia has failed to comply with the request to arrest putin during his visit. The case will be referred to the Assembly of States Parties due to the seriousness of the refusal to cooperate.

ICC recognizes that Mongolia did not cooperate in putin's arrest

The International Criminal Court has recognized that Mongolia did not cooperate in the arrest of russian dictator putin during his visit to the country. This is stated in the court's statement with reference to the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber, UNN reports.

Details

According to the court, Mongolia did not comply with the ICC's request to cooperate in this matter "contrary to the provisions of the Rome Statute, thereby preventing the Court from fulfilling its functions and powers".

In view of the seriousness of Mongolia's refusal to cooperate with the Court, the Chamber found it necessary to refer the case to the Assembly of States Parties

- the court's press service said.

The Pre-Trial Chamber confirmed that personal immunity cannot be challenged before the ICC and no waiver is required. States that recognize the jurisdiction of the court must arrest and extradite persons subject to an ICC warrant, regardless of their official position or nationality.

Add

On September 3, russian dictator vladimir putin traveled to Mongolia where he met with President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. It was putin's first trip to an ICC member state since the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 over the deportation of Ukrainian children.

ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan reacts to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin: there is a special procedure for dealing with such cases10.09.24, 13:44 • 13138 views

On August 30, 2024, the Chamber received a request from Moldova for consultations on the request for putin's arrest. On the same day, the Chamber responded that "in order for consultations to be meaningful, they must be timely".

According to the text of the Chamber's decision, Mongolia, in turn, argues that the Chamber should not interpret its request for consultations as a refusal to cooperate, but rather consider its actions as "fully consistent" with the framework of cooperation established by the Rome Statute.

On September 12 , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a demarche to the Mongolian side over Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC warrant for putin's arrest.

A spokesman for the Mongolian government said that his country cannot arrest putin because of its energy dependence.

Putin may have traveled to Mongolia to consult with shamans on nuclear weapons - media16.09.24, 16:25 • 14150 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Ukraine
Moldova
