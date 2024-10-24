ICC recognizes that Mongolia did not cooperate in putin's arrest
The International Criminal Court has recognized that Mongolia has failed to comply with the request to arrest putin during his visit. The case will be referred to the Assembly of States Parties due to the seriousness of the refusal to cooperate.
The International Criminal Court has recognized that Mongolia did not cooperate in the arrest of russian dictator putin during his visit to the country. This is stated in the court's statement with reference to the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber, UNN reports.
According to the court, Mongolia did not comply with the ICC's request to cooperate in this matter "contrary to the provisions of the Rome Statute, thereby preventing the Court from fulfilling its functions and powers".
In view of the seriousness of Mongolia's refusal to cooperate with the Court, the Chamber found it necessary to refer the case to the Assembly of States Parties
The Pre-Trial Chamber confirmed that personal immunity cannot be challenged before the ICC and no waiver is required. States that recognize the jurisdiction of the court must arrest and extradite persons subject to an ICC warrant, regardless of their official position or nationality.
On September 3, russian dictator vladimir putin traveled to Mongolia where he met with President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. It was putin's first trip to an ICC member state since the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 over the deportation of Ukrainian children.
On August 30, 2024, the Chamber received a request from Moldova for consultations on the request for putin's arrest. On the same day, the Chamber responded that "in order for consultations to be meaningful, they must be timely".
According to the text of the Chamber's decision, Mongolia, in turn, argues that the Chamber should not interpret its request for consultations as a refusal to cooperate, but rather consider its actions as "fully consistent" with the framework of cooperation established by the Rome Statute.
On September 12 , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a demarche to the Mongolian side over Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC warrant for putin's arrest.
A spokesman for the Mongolian government said that his country cannot arrest putin because of its energy dependence.
