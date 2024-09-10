ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan reacts to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin: there is a special procedure for dealing with such cases

Commenting on Mongolia's refusal to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Kareem Khan said that in such cases, the Rome Statute provides for a special procedure - a general meeting of all member states is held to make a decision. Karim Khan said this in Kyiv during a conversation with journalists, according to UNN.

There are 124 signatories to the Rome Statute. We hope to be 125 soon, thanks to the decision of the Ukrainian parliament to ratify the Rome Statute. Each signatory state has agreed to cooperate with the court and comply with court orders. As for Mongolia, it is public information that Putin was there. There is a special procedure in the Rome Statute for dealing with cases where the state did not cooperate with the court, so all this is controlled by judges - Karim Khan said.

Khan added that usually, when such cases occur, a general meeting of all member states that are signatories to the Rome Statute is held and a decision is made accordingly.

In turn, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Ukraine is working with partners to ensure that the country that ignored the ICC's request “feels the consequences.

“You understand the extent to which Putin is trying to use any element of geopolitical influence, actually humiliating Mongolia as a country that has accepted him. This arrest warrant and our investigation are hindering him,” Kostin added.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.