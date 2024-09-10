ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan reacts to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin: there is a special procedure for dealing with such cases

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117319 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195169 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151847 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151905 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196690 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185588 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105058 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83211 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59284 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37260 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66476 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43199 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195169 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185588 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212434 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200627 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149067 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152509 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143465 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159894 views
ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan reacts to Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin: there is a special procedure for dealing with such cases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13121 views

Karim Khan said that in cases of refusal to arrest, a meeting of ICC member states is held. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Kostin said that Kyiv is working on consequences for countries that ignore the ICC's demands.

Commenting on Mongolia's refusal to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Kareem Khan said that in such cases, the Rome Statute provides for a special procedure - a general meeting of all member states is held to make a decision. Karim Khan said this in Kyiv during a conversation with journalists, according to UNN.

There are 124 signatories to the Rome Statute. We hope to be 125 soon, thanks to the decision of the Ukrainian parliament to ratify the Rome Statute. Each signatory state has agreed to cooperate with the court and comply with court orders. As for Mongolia, it is public information that Putin was there. There is a special procedure in the Rome Statute for dealing with cases where the state did not cooperate with the court, so all this is controlled by judges

- Karim Khan said.

Khan added that usually, when such cases occur, a general meeting of all member states that are signatories to the Rome Statute is held and a decision is made accordingly.

In turn, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Ukraine is working with partners to ensure that the country that ignored the ICC's request “feels the consequences.

“You understand the extent to which Putin is trying to use any element of geopolitical influence, actually humiliating Mongolia as a country that has accepted him. This arrest warrant and our investigation are hindering him,” Kostin added.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin. 

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

