IAEA team heard artillery fire near ZNPP

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
06:56 AM • 1004 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 16427 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 39322 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 45450 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93058 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 66989 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61011 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47687 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 99098 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 71092 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 10880 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 11162 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 11260 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 15304 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 13513 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93052 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 73514 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 99096 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 84199 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 103191 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Serhiy Lysak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 99377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 111105 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 104310 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 116832 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 135016 views
Actual
Tesla Cybertruck
BFM TV
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"

IAEA team heard artillery fire near ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Members of the IAEA team heard artillery fire near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on August 6, which lasted for over an hour. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern about the military activity near the plant.

IAEA team heard artillery fire near ZNPP

On August 6, members of the IAEA team heard artillery fire that lasted a little over an hour, coming directly from near the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This was reported by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, according to UNN.

Members of the IAEA team were inspecting the ZNPP dry spent fuel storage facility when they heard artillery fire that lasted a little over an hour, starting at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time

- Grossi reported.

Grossi stated that signs of military activity occurring very close to this large nuclear power plant are a matter of deep concern.

As I have repeatedly stated, maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants is imperative to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident

– said Grossi.

It is noted that the latest incident occurred just days after the team reported to ZNPP about shelling occurring near the station's transport department, located outside the site perimeter.

The IAEA team reported hearing sounds of military activity daily over the past week, once again highlighting the fragility of the nuclear safety situation.

The situation with the facility's external power supply also remains extremely vulnerable, as the station has relied on a single external power transmission line for three months now. Before the conflict, it had access to ten external lines for reactor cooling and other critical functions

- informs the IAEA.

Over the past week, IAEA staff at ZNPP conducted a tour of some of the facility's hydraulic structures. Access to the cooling pond isolation gate is still pending. The team is monitoring the situation with cooling water and its use throughout the facility.

At the operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) – Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine – three of the nine power units remain shut down for refueling and maintenance.

IAEA teams at these NPPs and the Chornobyl site reported hearing air raid sirens almost daily over the past week. At the Khmelnytskyi NPP, the team had to take shelter three times.

No accidents occurred at the occupied ZNPP: the Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of a "jump in radiation background" in Zaporizhzhia29.07.25, 22:56 • 4096 views

Addition

Ukraine and France continue cooperation to ensure nuclear safety

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
France
Ukraine