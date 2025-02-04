IAEA Head arrives at Kyivska substation to assess nuclear safety

On February 4, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the Kyivska power plant in Kyiv region. He announced this on the X platform, UNN reports.

I am at the Kyivska substation, an important link in Ukraine's nuclear safety grid, - he noted.

Grossi added that a nuclear accident could result from a direct attack on the substation, as well as from a power outage.

The head of the IAEA assured that IAEA representatives are on the ground to assess the impact, as well as to support and help prevent such a risk.

