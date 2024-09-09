IAEA does not recommend restarting ZNPP reactors while the war is on - Grossi
The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP should remain shut down due to the threat to nuclear safety. The situation at ZNPP remains difficult due to regular attacks and problems with power supply.
According to the recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it is assumed that the reactors of the Zaporizhzhya NPP should remain in a state of cold shutdown while the war continues to jeopardize nuclear safety and security of the plant. This was stated by the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi during his opening speech to the Board of Governors of the agency, UNN reports.
The situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains difficult. Regular explosions, drone attacks, shootings, repeated interruptions of external power supply, among other problems, increase the risk of a nuclear accident
He reminded that on August 11, a fire broke out in one of the cooling towers at ZNPP . Grossi noted that the damage may require the demolition of the cooling tower.
Currently, cooling towers are not required as part of the cooling mechanism as long as all six reactor units at ZNPP remain in cold shutdown. In accordance with the Agency's recommendations, it is assumed that no reactor will be restarted as long as the conflict continues to jeopardize nuclear safety and security of the plant
According to him, the Agency's work at ZNPP remains important to reduce the likelihood of a nuclear accident.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, nuclear power plants at Khmelnytsky NPP, South Ukraine NPP and Rivne NPP continued to generate electricity. However, military attacks continued to undermine the stability of the grid, resulting in the shutdown of some nuclear power plants during the reporting period
Recently, the head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is located on the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine.
