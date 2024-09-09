ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual people
Actual places
IAEA does not recommend restarting ZNPP reactors while the war is on - Grossi

IAEA does not recommend restarting ZNPP reactors while the war is on - Grossi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66846 views

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP should remain shut down due to the threat to nuclear safety. The situation at ZNPP remains difficult due to regular attacks and problems with power supply.

According to the recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it is assumed that the reactors of the Zaporizhzhya NPP should remain in a state of cold shutdown while the war continues to jeopardize nuclear safety and security of the plant. This was stated by the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi during his opening speech to the Board of Governors of the agency, UNN reports.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains difficult. Regular explosions, drone attacks, shootings, repeated interruptions of external power supply, among other problems, increase the risk of a nuclear accident

- Grossi said.

He reminded that on August 11, a fire broke out in one of the cooling towers at ZNPP . Grossi noted that the damage may require the demolition of the cooling tower.

Currently, cooling towers are not required as part of the cooling mechanism as long as all six reactor units at ZNPP remain in cold shutdown. In accordance with the Agency's recommendations, it is assumed that no reactor will be restarted as long as the conflict continues to jeopardize nuclear safety and security of the plant

According to him, the Agency's work at ZNPP remains important to reduce the likelihood of a nuclear accident.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, nuclear power plants at Khmelnytsky NPP, South Ukraine NPP and Rivne NPP continued to generate electricity. However, military attacks continued to undermine the stability of the grid, resulting in the shutdown of some nuclear power plants during the reporting period

Addendum Addendum

Recently, the head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is located on the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine.

IAEA to expand assistance to Ukraine in the field of nuclear safety04.09.24, 11:59 • 103662 views

