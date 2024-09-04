ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

IAEA to expand assistance to Ukraine in the field of nuclear safety

IAEA to expand assistance to Ukraine in the field of nuclear safety

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103663 views

The IAEA will strengthen its support to Ukraine in the area of nuclear safety and protection of energy infrastructure. The agency's experts will assess damaged substations that are important for the safe operation of nuclear power plants.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand its assistance to Ukraine and take a more active stance "to protect the status of vital energy infrastructure." This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the press service of the organization, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a group of IAEA experts will soon go to some of the damaged Ukrainian substations - electrical switchgear that forms the backbone of the grid, which have been identified as important for nuclear safety.

The safety of nuclear power plants depends on a stable and reliable connection to the power grid. As a result of the war, the situation is becoming increasingly vulnerable and potentially even dangerous in this regard. I agreed with President Zelensky that the IAEA will expand its decisive activities to help prevent a nuclear accident during a conflict and will take a closer look at this important aspect of nuclear safety

He also added that experts will apply the Agency's experience in nuclear industrial safety and critical infrastructure protection to assess these substations.

Recall

On September 3, the President of Ukraine discussed with Rafael Grossi the issue of nuclear safety and the expansion of the mandate of IAEA missions to nuclear power plants. Zelenskyy emphasized the threat of shelling of energy infrastructure to the safe operation of nuclear power plants.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics

