IAEA Director General to visit Kyiv and ZNPP next week

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Zaporizhzhia NPP next week. Before that, he will hold high-level talks in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Before heading to the plant in the southeast of the country, he will hold high-level talks in the capital Kyiv on Tuesday. - the IAEA said in a statement.

According to the official IAEA report, Grossi should consider and try to make progress in addressing a number of current nuclear safety issues at ZNPP, including potential risks associated with maintenance activities at the plant.

"The Director General will also raise the most important issue of ZNPP staffing and request additional information about the plant's new statement that no employees of Ukraine's national operator Energoatom will be allowed on the site from today. The team working at ZNPP now consists of former Energoatom employees who have taken Russian citizenship and signed employment contracts with the Russian operating organization, as well as employees seconded to ZNPP from the Russian Federation," the statement said.

ZNPP reportedly informed the IAEA team on site today that the plant has enough certified personnel and all vacancies have been filled.

"I will discuss this latest development when I visit Zaporizhzhya NPP next week. It is crucial that the plant has the skilled and qualified personnel needed to ensure nuclear safety. The number of personnel has already been significantly reduced since the beginning of the war almost two years ago," Grossi said.

At the Russian-occupied ZNPP , the lifetime of nuclear fuel is about to expire.

RosZmіdі reportedthat in mid-February, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi may meet with the head of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev.