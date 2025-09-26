$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
September 25, 05:19 PM • 10008 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 16415 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 20588 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 50093 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 35455 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58875 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 58087 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 76330 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55923 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47447 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
IAEA Director General Grossi arrived in Moscow and met with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Issues of nuclear energy, non-proliferation, and nuclear safety were discussed.

IAEA Director General Grossi arrived in Moscow and met with Putin

On Thursday, September 25, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Grossi's post on the social network X.

Details

"A timely and important exchange of views with Russian President Putin on nuclear energy, non-proliferation and nuclear safety issues. Grateful for the support of impartial and professional work," the head of the IAEA wrote on his X social media page.

Recall

The 69th IAEA General Conference adopted a resolution calling on Russia for the immediate de-occupation and demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The document was supported by 62 member states, demanding the return of the ZNPP under the full control of Ukraine.

Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply25.09.25, 15:05 • 2408 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine