On Thursday, September 25, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Grossi's post on the social network X.

Details

"A timely and important exchange of views with Russian President Putin on nuclear energy, non-proliferation and nuclear safety issues. Grateful for the support of impartial and professional work," the head of the IAEA wrote on his X social media page.

Recall

The 69th IAEA General Conference adopted a resolution calling on Russia for the immediate de-occupation and demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The document was supported by 62 member states, demanding the return of the ZNPP under the full control of Ukraine.

