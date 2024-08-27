IAEA Director General arrives at Kursk NPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has started an inspection of the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia, Russian media report, UNN writes.

"Grossi Starts Inspection of Kursk NPP," reports one of Russia's state media outlets.

The day before, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he would personally lead a mission to the Kursk NPP on August 27. He wanted to see the situation with his own eyes and discuss the conditions for further actions that may be needed to assess the nuclear safety and security of the Kursk NPP, amid "an increase in military activity in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant.