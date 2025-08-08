I will meet with Putin soon - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place in the near future. He announced this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Trump told reporters that he would begin meetings with Russia and would later announce where it would take place.

"We'll start with Russia, and we'll announce the meeting place. I think that place will be very popular for many reasons. But we'll announce it a little later. I just don't want to do it now because of the importance of what we just did," he said. - Trump stated.

At the same time, Trump stated that he would have met with Putin much earlier, but security measures have to be taken, and this slows down the preparation.

Recall

As reported by Fox News, a meeting between the US and Russian presidents could take place next Monday, with Rome being considered as the venue. This would be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since Trump's return to office.