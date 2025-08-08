$41.460.15
August 8, 03:03 PM • 21157 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 90566 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 97555 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 58729 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 118444 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 68049 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 50113 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37044 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 98690 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26103 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
I will meet with Putin soon - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

US President Donald Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The meeting place will be announced later.

I will meet with Putin soon - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place in the near future. He announced this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Trump told reporters that he would begin meetings with Russia and would later announce where it would take place.

"We'll start with Russia, and we'll announce the meeting place. I think that place will be very popular for many reasons. But we'll announce it a little later. I just don't want to do it now because of the importance of what we just did," he said.

- Trump stated.

At the same time, Trump stated that he would have met with Putin much earlier, but security measures have to be taken, and this slows down the preparation.

Recall

As reported by Fox News, a meeting between the US and Russian presidents could take place next Monday, with Rome being considered as the venue. This would be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since Trump's return to office.

Olga Rozgon

