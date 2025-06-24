"I need people who are capable of acting": Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko canceled the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has decided to cancel the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve. He emphasized that the pilot project of this initiative did not fulfill the main tasks assigned to it, writes UNN with reference to Kravchenko's Telegram page.

I have decided to cancel the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve. The idea behind the initiative is correct: to create a transparent and fair mechanism for selecting heads of prosecutor's offices. However, the pilot project for implementing this initiative did not fulfill its main task - Kravchenko stated.

He noted that the procedures turned out to be complex and protracted, and in some aspects, discriminatory.

"In addition, the procedures turned out to be excessively complex, over-regulated, protracted, and, in some aspects, discriminatory. The Regulation also allowed appointments outside the reserve, which contradicted the very logic of creating the mechanism," Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, in conditions of prosecutor shortage, there is no time or space for processes that do not yield results.

In the current conditions, when a number of prosecutor's offices remain without leadership, we have neither the time nor the space for processes that do not yield results. And most importantly - in these difficult times, we have no right to slow down work - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks

Kravchenko added that he needs people who will act, not waste time on presentations.

"I need people who are capable of acting, not spending years on approvals and drawing presentations. At the same time, I am for a transparent, merit-based selection of prosecutors for leadership positions," Kravchenko reported.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children

"In fact, that is why we are moving to the development of relevant changes to legislation, as provided for by the EU initiative "Ukraine Facility", and the adoption of a special law taking into account the best European standards. This very principle of selection is defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" (Article 29 prim. 1) regarding the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General added that this process will be open, with the involvement of international experts and after consultations with the Venice Commission.

"We have taken into account all the shortcomings of the pilot. Now our task is to establish an effective, realistic, and working selection mechanism that will truly serve the interests of the state," Kravchenko concluded.

The Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve for administrative positions in the prosecutor's offices of Ukraine was approved by the order of the Prosecutor General on October 14, 2024. This document was intended to regulate the procedure for selecting prosecutors for inclusion in the personnel reserve for vacant and temporarily vacant administrative positions in the prosecutor's offices.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko began work in his new position on June 23, stating that there would be no bureaucratic ritual of presentation by the President. He also outlined priority tasks for the prosecutor's office, including the inevitability of punishment for criminals and the coordination of law enforcement agencies.