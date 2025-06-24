"I need people who are capable of acting": Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko canceled the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5062 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33572 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72193 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83380 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72386 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54832 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65216 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59767 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299760 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.2m/s
56%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 113741 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 112856 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 97272 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague08:36 AM • 76673 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 81251 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 16485 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 18952 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 50918 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 81503 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 112332 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 11084 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 97332 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 176160 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 298356 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 164951 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

"I need people who are capable of acting": Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko canceled the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko canceled the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve, as the pilot project proved ineffective. He emphasized the need for a transparent and effective selection mechanism, which will be developed with the involvement of international experts.

"I need people who are capable of acting": Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko canceled the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has decided to cancel the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve. He emphasized that the pilot project of this initiative did not fulfill the main tasks assigned to it, writes UNN with reference to Kravchenko's Telegram page.

Details

I have decided to cancel the Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve. The idea behind the initiative is correct: to create a transparent and fair mechanism for selecting heads of prosecutor's offices. However, the pilot project for implementing this initiative did not fulfill its main task

- Kravchenko stated.

He noted that the procedures turned out to be complex and protracted, and in some aspects, discriminatory.

"In addition, the procedures turned out to be excessively complex, over-regulated, protracted, and, in some aspects, discriminatory. The Regulation also allowed appointments outside the reserve, which contradicted the very logic of creating the mechanism," Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, in conditions of prosecutor shortage, there is no time or space for processes that do not yield results.

In the current conditions, when a number of prosecutor's offices remain without leadership, we have neither the time nor the space for processes that do not yield results. And most importantly - in these difficult times, we have no right to slow down work

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks23.06.25, 09:17 • 2476 views

Kravchenko added that he needs people who will act, not waste time on presentations.

"I need people who are capable of acting, not spending years on approvals and drawing presentations. At the same time, I am for a transparent, merit-based selection of prosecutors for leadership positions," Kravchenko reported.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children23.06.25, 13:46 • 1894 views

"In fact, that is why we are moving to the development of relevant changes to legislation, as provided for by the EU initiative "Ukraine Facility", and the adoption of a special law taking into account the best European standards. This very principle of selection is defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" (Article 29 prim. 1) regarding the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General added that this process will be open, with the involvement of international experts and after consultations with the Venice Commission.

"We have taken into account all the shortcomings of the pilot. Now our task is to establish an effective, realistic, and working selection mechanism that will truly serve the interests of the state," Kravchenko concluded.

Reference

The Regulation on the procedure for selecting candidates for the personnel reserve for administrative positions in the prosecutor's offices of Ukraine was approved by the order of the Prosecutor General on October 14, 2024. This document was intended to regulate the procedure for selecting prosecutors for inclusion in the personnel reserve for vacant and temporarily vacant administrative positions in the prosecutor's offices.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko began work in his new position on June 23, stating that there would be no bureaucratic ritual of presentation by the President. He also outlined priority tasks for the prosecutor's office, including the inevitability of punishment for criminals and the coordination of law enforcement agencies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9