I hope that during Denmark's EU presidency, the negotiation cluster will be opened - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that during Denmark's presidency, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union will move forward and the negotiation cluster will be opened. The Head of State stated this during his speech to participants of the gala dinner on the occasion of the beginning of Denmark's presidency in the European Council, as reported by UNN.

I hope that during Denmark's presidency, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU will move forward and the negotiation cluster will finally open - noted Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine added that the EU must maintain its power despite the attempts of those who want to break it apart.

We must protect the EU from those who want to tear it apart and break it. For personal or corrupt reasons. But the EU must remain powerful, because this gives the EU strength in global competition - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Frederik X of Denmark. They discussed patronage over affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and support for veterans. Zelenskyy also invited Danish companies to participate in prosthetics and rehabilitation projects.

