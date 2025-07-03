$41.810.01
49.130.28
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 9899 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 37314 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 43421 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 45347 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 65348 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 92503 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 59266 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 57166 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 40403 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29462 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
I hope that during Denmark's EU presidency, the negotiation cluster will be opened - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for the opening of the negotiation cluster regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU during Denmark's presidency of the European Council. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the EU's strength.

I hope that during Denmark's EU presidency, the negotiation cluster will be opened - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that during Denmark's presidency, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union will move forward and the negotiation cluster will be opened. The Head of State stated this during his speech to participants of the gala dinner on the occasion of the beginning of Denmark's presidency in the European Council, as reported by UNN.

I hope that during Denmark's presidency, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU will move forward and the negotiation cluster will finally open 

- noted Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine added that the EU must maintain its power despite the attempts of those who want to break it apart.

We must protect the EU from those who want to tear it apart and break it. For personal or corrupt reasons. But the EU must remain powerful, because this gives the EU strength in global competition 

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Frederik X of Denmark. They discussed patronage over affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and support for veterans. Zelenskyy also invited Danish companies to participate in prosthetics and rehabilitation projects.

Opening of negotiation clusters with the EU and strengthening defense capabilities: Zelenskyy named top topics of his visit to Denmark

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Frederik X
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
