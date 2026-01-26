$43.170.00
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 15534 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
January 25, 04:17 PM • 15190 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 14551 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 14926 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 14901 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14623 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15658 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26638 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44923 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine due to the shelling of energy infrastructure. He called for an end to the war and increased efforts to achieve peace.

"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shelling

During Sunday's meeting with the faithful, Pope Leo XIV expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are suffering from shelling of energy infrastructure. This was reported by the official Vatican publication Vatican News, UNN reports.

Details

The Pontiff noted that these days Ukraine is experiencing constant shelling, which "exposes the entire population to the winter cold."

I follow what is happening with pain, I am close to those who suffer, and I pray for all of them. The prolongation of hostilities, with increasingly serious consequences for the civilian population, deepens the rift between peoples and distances a just and lasting peace. I encourage everyone to redouble their efforts to end this war.

said Pope Leo XIV.

Recall

Earlier this month, Pope Francis called on the international community and the aggressor to stop striking Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, as intensifying cold makes these attacks particularly painful. The Pontiff prays for the victims and calls for an end to violence and a resumption of efforts for peace.

Do not retreat and seek solutions for peace in Ukraine: Pope addresses the international community09.01.26, 15:02 • 4672 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

