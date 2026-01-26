"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shelling

During Sunday's meeting with the faithful, Pope Leo XIV expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are suffering from shelling of energy infrastructure. This was reported by the official Vatican publication Vatican News, UNN reports.

Details

The Pontiff noted that these days Ukraine is experiencing constant shelling, which "exposes the entire population to the winter cold."

I follow what is happening with pain, I am close to those who suffer, and I pray for all of them. The prolongation of hostilities, with increasingly serious consequences for the civilian population, deepens the rift between peoples and distances a just and lasting peace. I encourage everyone to redouble their efforts to end this war. said Pope Leo XIV.

Recall

Earlier this month, Pope Francis called on the international community and the aggressor to stop striking Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, as intensifying cold makes these attacks particularly painful. The Pontiff prays for the victims and calls for an end to violence and a resumption of efforts for peace.

