I don't think Putin can travel safely: Kostin on ICC warrant

The visit to Mongolia is an attempt by the Russian dictator to set a precedent for other countries that are parties to the Rome Statute. But international justice is working, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

"After the arrest warrant, Putin basically stopped traveling. He began to do so only to countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute. That is, there were no such situations before his visit to Mongolia. Last year, he did not go to South Africa because he realized that there were risks. I don't think Putin can travel safely.

He specifically chose the country to set a precedent. This does not mean that this precedent opens the way to visits to any country. I don't want to comment on possible visits or reactions right now, but it's not that simple with the countries we hear about. They may also take a principled stand. If not politicians, then the judiciary," Kostin said.

Zelenskyy: Mongolia respects Putin more than international law

Addendum

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international criminal law systemand warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

The European Union regretsthat the Mongolian authorities have decided to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.