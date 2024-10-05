I don't think Putin can travel safely: Kostin on ICC warrant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30154 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161059 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141300 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138167 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170440 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139407 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139087 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84227 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107033 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109166 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170440 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186907 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139078 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145498 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136981 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153960 views
Actual
I don't think Putin can travel safely: Kostin on ICC warrant

I don't think Putin can travel safely: Kostin on ICC warrant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24127 views

Ukraine's Prosecutor General commented on Putin's visit to Mongolia, calling it an attempt to set a precedent for other countries to sign the Rome Statute. Kostin emphasized that international justice continues to work.

The visit to Mongolia is an attempt by the Russian dictator to set a precedent for other countries that are parties to the Rome Statute. But international justice is working, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

"After the arrest warrant, Putin basically stopped traveling. He began to do so only to countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute. That is, there were no such situations before his visit to Mongolia. Last year, he did not go to South Africa because he realized that there were risks. I don't think Putin can travel safely.

He specifically chose the country to set a precedent. This does not mean that this precedent opens the way to visits to any country. I don't want to comment on possible visits or reactions right now, but it's not that simple with the countries we hear about. They may also take a principled stand. If not politicians, then the judiciary," Kostin said.

Zelenskyy: Mongolia respects Putin more than international law05.09.24, 15:28 • 22525 views

Addendum

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international criminal law systemand warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

The European Union regretsthat the Mongolian authorities have decided to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
voice-of-americaVoice of America
european-unionEuropean Union
south-africaSouth Africa
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising