Mongolia respects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin more than international law and peace. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, a correspondent of UNN reports.

They have implemented the Rome Statute and it should work for them. I think this is Mongolia's response to international law. Whether they respect it or not. No, they don't. They respect Putin more than they respect international law. Mongolia's respect today is more for a murderer than for international law. To war than to peace - Zelensky said.

However, he noted that this does not mean that if several countries do not respect international law, there will be no responsibility for this or that person.

Because most countries will still expect responsibility and it will still be ,” Zelensky added.

Addendum

As reported by UNN , Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international criminal law systemand warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

The European Union regretsthat the Mongolian authorities have decided to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.