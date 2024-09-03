Mongolia could not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the warrant of the International Criminal Court, because the country is almost completely dependent on energy imports from Russia. This is stated in Mongolia's statement to Politico ,UNN reports.

Details

In particular, a spokesman for the Mongolian government, explaining the situation around Putin, emphasized that his country's “hands are tied.

Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and over 20% of its electricity from our immediate neighbors. This supply is crucial to ensure our existence and that of our people - emphasized the spokesman for the Mongolian government.

According to him, the country has become energy dependent, which makes it difficult to arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for war crimes in Ukraine.

By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia deliberately jeopardized its international subjectivity - Prosecutor General

Mongolia has always maintained a policy of neutrality in all its diplomatic relations - a spokesman for the Mongolian government said in a statement.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin.

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.