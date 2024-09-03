ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124580 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160334 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156969 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 94516 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 69327 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104272 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101072 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 55430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 32303 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153236 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156290 views
Our hands are tied: Mongolia explains why Putin was not arrested

Our hands are tied: Mongolia explains why Putin was not arrested

 • 14282 views

Mongolia was unable to arrest Putin despite the ICC warrant because of its almost complete dependence on energy imports from Russia. The country imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from Russia.

Mongolia could not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the warrant of the International Criminal Court, because the country is almost completely dependent on energy imports from Russia. This is stated in Mongolia's statement to Politico ,UNN reports.

Details

In particular, a spokesman for the Mongolian government, explaining the situation around Putin, emphasized that his country's “hands are tied.

Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and over 20% of its electricity from our immediate neighbors. This supply is crucial to ensure our existence and that of our people

- emphasized the spokesman for the Mongolian government.

According to him, the country has become energy dependent, which makes it difficult to arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for war crimes in Ukraine. 

By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia deliberately jeopardized its international subjectivity - Prosecutor General03.09.24, 13:58 • 20976 views

Mongolia has always maintained a policy of neutrality in all its diplomatic relations

- a spokesman for the Mongolian government said in a statement.

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin. 

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

