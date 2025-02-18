I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0: Zelensky on possible scenario if the war in Ukraine ends rashly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that ending the war in Ukraine could lead to a situation that occurred in Afghanistan in 2021, when the United States left the country. Zelensky said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the United States is saying things today that Putin likes very much, because, according to the President, they are trying to please him in this way. According to him, Russia just wants a ceasefire, but this will not be a victory.

We will not sign anything just like that, to loud applause. No, because the fate of our country is at stake. It doesn't work that way and I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0. Maybe it's not quite comparable to Afghanistan, but the lack of respect for human life back then led to the tragedy that happened in Afghanistan when the Americans left in a hurry. So we have experience of what happens when someone ends something without thinking it through, - Zelensky said.

