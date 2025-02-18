I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0: Zelensky on possible scenario if the war in Ukraine ends rashly

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59153 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107752 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71903 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35628 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100885 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141847 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174271 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27535 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61603 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133436 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135328 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163697 views
I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0: Zelensky on possible scenario if the war in Ukraine ends rashly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30135 views

The President of Ukraine warned against a rash end to the war, comparing the possible consequences to the situation in Afghanistan in 2021.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that ending the war in Ukraine could lead to a situation that occurred in Afghanistan in 2021, when the United States left the country. Zelensky said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the United States is saying things today that Putin likes very much, because, according to the President, they are trying to please him in this way. According to him, Russia just wants a ceasefire, but this will not be a victory.

We will not sign anything just like that, to loud applause. No, because the fate of our country is at stake. It doesn't work that way and I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0. Maybe it's not quite comparable to Afghanistan, but the lack of respect for human life back then led to the tragedy that happened in Afghanistan when the Americans left in a hurry. So we have experience of what happens when someone ends something without thinking it through,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was not going to accept Russia's ultimatums and commented on the talks between Russian and US representatives.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
afghanistanAfghanistan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

