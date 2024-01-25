Ombudsman opposes granting additional powers to TCRs

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he would not grant additional powers to the TCR. He said this during a telethon, commenting on the new version of the draft law on mobilization, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I am categorically against granting additional powers to the TCC. These are military units. They have no right to restrict the rights of Ukrainian citizens. This is a direct violation of the Constitution. We have other bodies that can implement similar tools for people who refuse to perform military service, but this cannot be done by the MCCs, and therefore by the military, Lubinets said.

He noted that if this is taken into account, he will be ready to support the new proposed version of the draft law.

Addendum

Earlier, Lubinets stated that TCR employees have no right to take documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens.

On January 15, Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.

SBI investigates at least 300 criminal proceedings on violations by TEC and PEC employees