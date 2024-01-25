ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Ombudsman opposes granting additional powers to TCRs

Ombudsman opposes granting additional powers to TCRs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26323 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, objects to the granting of additional powers to the MCC, considering it a violation of the Constitution. He argues that there are other bodies that should deal with military service evaders.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he would not grant additional powers to the TCR. He said this during a telethon, commenting on the new version of the draft law on mobilization, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I am categorically against granting additional powers to the TCC. These are military units. They have no right to restrict the rights of Ukrainian citizens. This is a direct violation of the Constitution. We have other bodies that can implement similar tools for people who refuse to perform military service, but this cannot be done by the MCCs, and therefore by the military,

 Lubinets said.

He noted that if this is taken into account, he will be ready to support the new proposed version of the draft law.

Addendum

Earlier, Lubinets stated that TCR employees have no right to take documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens.

On January 15, Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

