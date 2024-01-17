ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

SBI investigates at least 300 criminal proceedings on violations by TEC and PEC employees

SBI investigates at least 300 criminal proceedings on violations by TEC and PEC employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22912 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been investigating 300 cases of violations by the TCC and the HLK. To date, 28 indictments have been sent to court.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the SBI has been investigating at least 300 cases of violations in the TCC and the MEC. This was reported by the communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports.

We often talk to you in the media about illicit enrichment, illegal detention, and abuse of power. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBI has been investigating at least 300 criminal proceedings. Over the past year, there are already first results. Indictments are being sent to court. We can now say that 28 indictments are already in court, and this concerns 46 people. I emphasize that several people can be suspects in one indictment. There are also 4 verdicts so far

- said Tetiana Sapian.

Details

Sapian also noted that the TCC remains an important link in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and that the verdicts can serve as a deterrent against violations by TCC and PIC employees.

"This is a signal to society that under martial law, especially under martial law, if you break the law, you will definitely be held accountable," she concluded.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

