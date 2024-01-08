ukenru
Tortured men: two employees of Ternopil shopping center to stand trial

Tortured men: two employees of Ternopil shopping center to stand trial

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26539 views

Two servicemen of the Ternopil TCC of the JV are accused of beating, torturing and imprisoning two men

An indictment against two soldiers of the Ternopil TCC on charges of beating, torturing and imprisoning two men has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against a commander and a grenade launcher soldier of the security unit of the Ternopil Joint City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who abused conscripts. The indictment was sent to court

- the statement said.

As the investigation established, in the evening of October 6, in the center of Ternopil, a grenade launcher soldier and other servicemen stopped a local resident to check his documents.

After finding out that the man was born in Murmansk, Russia, although he is a citizen of Ukraine, they offered him a ride to the military commissariat. After he refused, they forced him into a car, hitting him, and took him to the Ternopil Regional Center

- the statement said.

According to the SBI, he and another mobilized soldier were later beaten in the military commissariat. The grenade launcher soldier and the commander of the security unit struck the men who were lying on the beds in the TCC. The video was posted on social media. One of the victims sustained moderate injuries, and the other received light injuries.

It was established that in this way, TCC employees wanted to force the men to undergo a military medical examination, as well as to punish them for a conflict with a duty officer, whom they tried to beat and take away their weapons

- the SBI informs.

Thus, the grenade launcher soldier is accused of unlawful deprivation of liberty, torture and intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm (part 3 of Article 127, part 2 of Article 146, part 2 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

The commander of the security unit - in torture and infliction of light bodily harm (part 3 of Article 127, part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a measure of restraint on both servicemen - nightly house arrest and suspended them from their posts

 , the statement said.

15.11.23, 12:46 • 49059 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

