Hurricane Helene kills 35 people in the United States

Hurricane Helen has killed at least 35 people in the United States. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, victims were recorded in four states of the country.

As of Friday morning, more than four million homes and businesses in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina remain without power. Rescuers are working to restore infrastructure and eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

Recall

"Helene, which reached Category 4, made landfall on the Florida coast on Thursday evening with maximum wind gusts of up to 225 km/h. After making landfall, the hurricane's strength weakened, but it left significant destruction behind.

Category 4 Hurricane Helene hits Florida with winds of up to 225 km/h