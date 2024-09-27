Category 4 Hurricane Helene hits Florida with winds of up to 225 km/h

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67002 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103518 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167043 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137870 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143137 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139053 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182218 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112072 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100203 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109852 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111950 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47953 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54802 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167043 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200133 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189060 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141837 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141898 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138017 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154898 views
Category 4 Hurricane Helene hits Florida with winds of up to 225 km/h

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17572 views

The strongest hurricane in the history of the Big Bend region brought strong winds and rainfall. The governor of Florida urged residents to stay home due to flooded streets and dangerous conditions.

Hurricane Helene has hit the coast of Florida, reaching Category 4 with winds reaching 140 miles per hour. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

This is the strongest hurricane ever observed in the Big Bend region.

The storm brought with it not only strong winds, but also significant precipitation, which could lead to massive power outages and flooding in the southeast.

In this regard, the governor of Florida urged residents to stay home and avoid traveling as the powerful storm surge flooded streets and created dangerous conditions.

In addition, the governor informed that the strong storm surges observed in areas such as southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area have already caused flooding. He emphasized the need to stay safe.

The cost is estimated at a million dollars: the hurricane threw packages of cocaine on the beach in Florida06.08.24, 17:11 • 18567 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
floridaFlorida

