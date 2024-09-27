Category 4 Hurricane Helene hits Florida with winds of up to 225 km/h

Hurricane Helene has hit the coast of Florida, reaching Category 4 with winds reaching 140 miles per hour. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

This is the strongest hurricane ever observed in the Big Bend region.

The storm brought with it not only strong winds, but also significant precipitation, which could lead to massive power outages and flooding in the southeast.

In this regard, the governor of Florida urged residents to stay home and avoid traveling as the powerful storm surge flooded streets and created dangerous conditions.

In addition, the governor informed that the strong storm surges observed in areas such as southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area have already caused flooding. He emphasized the need to stay safe.

