The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have released the names of more Russian athletes involved in pro-war propaganda against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, a new list of athletes, coaches, and functionaries from the Russian Federation, who have ties to the Kremlin regime and at the same time remain part of the international sports environment, has been published on the War&Sanctions portal here.

List of athletes exposed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Youth and Sports as participants in pro-Russian propaganda:

1. Yana Egorian:

Fencer;

Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

Vice-president of the Fencing Federation of the Moscow Region;

Represents CSKA (subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation);

Ambassador of the movement "Healthy Fatherland", which also operates in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

2. Alina Zagitova:

Figure skater;

Correspondent and presenter for "Channel One";

Ambassador for the oil company "Tatneft";

Participant in the vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation;

Visited occupied Crimea;

In 2024, publicly supported Putin's nomination.

3. Kliment Kolesnikov:

Swimmer;

Senior instructor for physical training and sports in the structures of the National Guard of the Russian Federation;

Holds a military rank.

4. Evgeny Baidusov:

Greco-Roman wrestler;

Participant in the CIS Games (2023) and the European Championship (2025, Albania);

Member of the Russian national team;

Used Z-symbolism;

Visited occupied Crimea;

Called Crimea part of Russia.

5. Aram Grigoryan:

Judoka;

Member of the Russian national team;

Representative of the "Dynamo" club (affiliated with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and FSB of the Russian Federation);

Participant in fundraising for the needs of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

6. Ilya Burov:

Freestyle skier;

Member of the Russian Olympic team;

Private of the sports company of CSKA Sevastopol;

Instructor subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation;

Demonstrates pro-Russian symbolism;

Publicly supports Russia's rhetoric on "fighting Nazism";

Called to "defend the Russian-speaking population".

Each of them remains part of the international sports system – despite direct ties to the aggressor's armed formations and participation in propaganda campaigns – the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized. – emphasized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

We call for decisive action: the complete exclusion of athletes from the aggressor country from international competitions (including under a neutral status), expulsion from international federations, and the termination of any cooperation with representatives of Russia. – the Ukrainian Intelligence and the Ministry of Youth and Sports appealed to international organizations.

Reference

War&Sanctions is an open portal created by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which publishes information about individuals and structures associated with Russian aggression, including in the fields of sports, culture, business, and politics.

