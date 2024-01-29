Hungary will not supply weapons to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Hungary will not continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, but will continue to provide humanitarian aid. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a joint press conference with the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

You know the Hungarian point of view. I have to tell you that we will not supply weapons in the future, as we have not supplied them until now. At the same time, we have never refused to help any Ukrainian citizen in trouble. Hungary is ready, as it has been until now. That is, we continue to provide humanitarian assistance - Siyarto said.

He also noted that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine was not discussed at today's meeting.

Recall

Hungary asks Ukraine to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattiathat were restricted in 2015, including the status of Hungarian national schools, the ability to take exams in Hungarian, and the free use of Hungarian in higher education and culture.