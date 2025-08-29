Hungary did not support the EU statement condemning Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on August 28

Hungary became the only country out of 27 EU members to refuse to sign the statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, condemning Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on August 28. This is stated in the joint EU statement, writes UNN.

Details

In the statement, EU representatives condemned Russia's attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling it a "deliberate escalation and undermining of peace efforts."

The EU also mentioned that during the attack, the buildings of the European Union Delegation and the British Council were damaged, which "attests to the reckless nature of Russia's actions and its disregard for international law."

Deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military objects are war crimes. All commanders, perpetrators, and accomplices of these grave violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable - the statement emphasizes.

It is noted that the EU will continue and strengthen comprehensive support for Ukraine in all areas, including accelerating work on the 19th package of sanctions.

The document was signed by all 26 EU members, except Hungary. The statement was also supported by Great Britain.

Recall

On August 28, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.